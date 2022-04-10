JOPLIN, Mo. — Hundreds of families spent the afternoon hunting for Easter eggs.

This afternoon First Baptist Joplin” held its annual Palm Sunday Scramble.

They had four separate Easter egg hunts, with 8,000 candy filled eggs up for grabs.

“It’s a huge community outreach. Our community gets behind this and supports it every year. We are always meeting new friends of the church. I hope they are able to take away that message the joy of the resurrection and I hope they are able to see that there’s a church in the community that loves them,” said Jamie Tickel, Lead Pastor.

The church also had an adult Easter egg hunt with a variety of gift cards.

Families could also enjoy inflatables food and games.