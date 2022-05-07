JOPLIN, Mo. — Hundreds of people came together early this morning to remember the 161 lives lost in the May 22, 2011 Joplin tornado.

This morning was the eleventh annual Joplin Memorial Run in Cunningham Park.

The park was lined with 161 flags to remember each of the tornado victims.

1,600 runners from nearly 20 states were taking part in the race.

Runners spent the morning reflecting on the past.

“It was really scary I remember hiding in my basement. But then just to go through the city and see the wreckage it was demoralizing, but then to see how we rebuilt and we still celebrate and honor the people we lost,” said Aidan Koch, 5k second place finisher.

“It’s just something we can get out in the community and again support the community. Obviously we were all here and went through the tornado as well. So it’s nice to be able to get out here and be that for the community,” said Doctor Jay Brown, Hometown Smiles Family Dentistry.

“I’m so proud of Joplin for the way they have rallied around those families and individuals. anything we can do to support that I say awesome,” said Joylynn Hunt, Runner from Bentonville Arkansas.

Once the race was over runners could enjoy a variety of food throughout Cunningham Park.