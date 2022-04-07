QUAPAW, Okla. — An annual fundraiser was held tonight (4/7) for the Lafayette House.

The fundraiser, held at the Downstream Casino and Resort Pavilion, is called the “Ohh-la Lafayette.”

“Dreaming in Dior” was the theme of this year’s event.

Over 500 were in attendance for the dinner, silent auction and fashion show.

All of the profits from tonight’s Ooh-la Lafayette fundraiser benefit the programs and services at Lafayette house, where families can find shelter and support services (including counseling, community referrals, child care & job training) to help them survive the effects of domestic violence, sexual assault, or substance abuse.

Video from tonight’s Ooh-la Lafayette fundraiser event can be viewed above.

More information on the Lafayette House can be found here.