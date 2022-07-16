JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin History and Mineral Museum held their bi-annual train show today.

The train show began in the early ’80s by the Joplin Train Club.

Today, over 200 folks came out to share their train model exhibits and ideas.

One model train enthusiast, Jim Taylor, began creating his layout in 2005.

He has made his entire exhibit based on several different locations in the four states, all based on childhood memories.

“I remember, we used to go to different towns on Saturdays, I lived in Joplin, and we used to go to all the towns and I remember all the businesses we used to go to, or actually, I would get dragged to by my mom, so, I thought well, this is a good way to commemorate, it’s just to remember the stores that I used to go in and out of. A lot of the memories that I have too, they’ll, especially, they’ll see the old buildings and ask where I got the idea and I just say well it’s from what I remember as a child,” said Joplin Train Club member, Jim Taylor.

Taylor said these memories are what sparked his passion for trains.

The next train show for this year will be held the Saturday following Thanksgiving.