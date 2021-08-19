Hummingbird migration: See when the birds start their annual trip

I had just put this feeder out and in less than 20 minutes this little guy came by and sat for a second to drink the nectar.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The ruby-throated hummingbirds seen in Missouri during the summer will start migrating to the south this fall. Changes in daylight duration, declining numbers of flowers, nectar, and insects can trigger the need to migrate. They can travel as much as 23 miles in one day and spend winters in Central America or Mexico.

The hummingbirds start their southward journey in August and September. They will gather in Florida, Louisiana, and Texas in preparation for the final push. The birds will then fly over the Gulf of Mexico or overland to reach their final destination.

Don’t put your birdfeeders away until after Thanksgiving. The Missouri Department of Conservation says that you may spot some of the late-migrating western species like the rufous hummingbird through November. Although the sighting may be rare.

Check the 2021 hummingbird migration here: