Human remains consistent with description of missing Bella Vista woman

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Human remains that appear to be consistent with the description of missing 74-year-old Barbara Doyle were found in the woods off Arkansas Highway 279 near the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista on Wednesday night.

According to a release from the city of Bella Vista on Thursday, the remains were found during a planned ground search.

According to Bella Vista Police Chief James Graves, they appear to be consistent with the description of Doyle, who went missing from Brookfield Assisted Living around 3 p.m. on August 12, after being admitted to the facility for the first time earlier that same day.

Police were notified of Doyle’s disappearance just before 5 p.m. and have been searching for her ever since.

The search on Wednesday night was conducted by volunteer members of the Benton County Search and Rescue team, which is under the direction of Benton County Emergency Management.

Graves said foul play is not suspected, but the scene remains under investigation and will be processed to preserve all evidence in the event more information comes out in the future.