FORT SCOTT, Kans. — The Lowell Milken Center For Unsung Heroes, has picked the stand-out from a handful of students honored for bringing awareness to unsung heroes.

This year’s grand prize winner is Gracie Conrad, an 11th-grade student from a high school in Nebraska. Conrad made a documentary about an 18-year-old daycare worker, Betty Goudsmit-Oudkerk. She was a member of the Dutch Resistance that helped save the lives of 600 Jewish children during World War II.

“I’m so overwhelmed that I got recognized, and I think that I’m just more happy that Betty gets recognized because she deserves that recognition for what she did, and she’s just an amazing person and I’m just so beyond happy that I could be the one to tell her story,” said Conrad.

In all, $15,000 were awarded to the winners, $6,000 went to Conrad for her documentary.

If you’d like to see her project, or those of the other winners, follow this link here.