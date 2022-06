JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday afternoon, the aquatic center hosted a Free Swim.

The event ran from 1 PM to 5 PM and was courtesy of Joplin Parks and Rec, Howie and Bubba from Good Morning Four States, as well as the good folks from The Big Show on 96.9 KKOW.

Alexis Clemons and Jake Kaufman from our sister-station KSN also showed up to mingle and consume some tasty treats.

This event also served as a lifeguard recruitment opportunity.

And how ’bout this? Close to 500 people showed up to enjoy the fun.