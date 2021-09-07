How you can help Joplin’s Watered Gardens Ministries win a national award

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local outreach center is asking for the public’s help in a national competition.

Watered Gardens Ministries recently announced the that the Washington Family Hope Center (Joplin location) is a finalist for Chick-fil-A’s 2022 True Inspiration Award.

The nomination comes after the facility’s ‘incredible community impact’ and is one of six organizations in the region that is in the running for grants ranging from $50,000-$150,000.

Out of the six organizations only four will be selected to receive a grant.

To cast your vote, you can download the Chick-fil-A app and select the WFHC as your vote. Voting began on September 4th and runs to the 25th. Each person can vote a single time.

More voting information can be found on Watered Gardens’ website or at Chick-fil-A’s website.

Results will be revealed in December with Chick-fil-A, Inc. announcing the recipients January 2022.