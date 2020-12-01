How to give back to your community on Giving Tuesday

FOUR STATE AREA — Giving Tuesday is celebrated annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It is known as a global generosity movement.
“GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past seven years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity,” states Giving Tuesday’s website.
Some ideas you might consider:
- Share kindness with the people around you — family, friends or strangers
- Be a voice for a cause that’s important to you
- “Show gratitude to healthcare workers, service providers, and other essential workers who are making sure we still have the services we rely on, even at risk to their own health”
- Interact with posts of local small businesses on social media
- Discover a local fundraiser to donate to — many are lacking funds due to fundraising events being canceled
Don’t forget, charitable giving is tax deductible.