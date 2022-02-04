JOPLIN, Mo. — Snow and bitter cold is not only hard on humans, it takes a heavy toll on machines too, namely vehicles.

Mike Gideon with Higher Power Garage says several systems inside the engine can be impacted by the extreme cold.

For one thing, he says Mother Nature’s extreme temperatures, both searing heat and bitter cold, take a heavy toll on your battery, which these days can cost hundreds of dollars to replace. Even if your battery is in good working order, he says it can also freeze up the entire engine.

“And also you want to make sure your antifreeze is good, protected to at least 25 below so your engine doesn’t freeze, doesn’t do damage that way. Having antifreeze in your washer, windshield washer fluid is a good idea, they make a winter mix that has a lower freeze point than your standard windshield wiper fluid,” said Gideon.

In addition to the engine, road salt can damage the undercarriage of your car. Once the snow is gone, he says it’s a good idea to clean off the salt yourself or run your vehicle through a car wash that offers what’s called a “belly-wash.”