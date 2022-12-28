JOPLIN, Mo. — Some people will choose to read more for their new years’ resolution, and the good folks with the “Joplin Public Library” hope people utilize their infinite amount of resources.

Physical books are nice, but there’s also a large number of digital resources for patrons to utilize.

Those reading materials can help you knock out maybe another new year’s resolution.

“For example, depending on what your new resolutions are, like health or fitness, you can read things to help you with these things. Or any type of things that can help you grow or just explore things or learn things,” said Sarah Turner-Hill, Joplin Library, Adult programming coordinator.

A library card is free with proof of residency.

If you live outside of city limits, an annual membership will cost you $50 a year, or $12.50 for three months.