JOPLIN, Mo. — Humans aren’t the only ones affected by the heat of summer. So are the vehicles we drive.

Local mechanics say this time of the year is tougher on vehicles than the dead of winter. They also regularly see an increase in business when temperatures reach or exceed 90 degrees.

Speaking of degrees, when it’s hot inside your vehicle, it’s normally 20 degrees or more higher under the hood.

There are a number of things that can lead to overheating, one of which is idling with the A/C on.

“Don’t ever set with your key on trying to run the air conditioner, it doesn’t work that way, that belt has to be moving, it has to be moving,” said Richard Harlen, Mechanic, Ivey’s Service Center.

He says the best way to avoid problems right now, or any time of the year, is to have regular preventative maintenance.