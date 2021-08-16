How teachers are preparing for the upcoming school year during uncertain times

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — With back to school around the corner, many teachers are spending time preparing curriculum and their classrooms.

With school just one week away, teachers within the McDonald County School District are making their way back to the classroom, something McDonald County High School Principal Angie Brewer is excited to see.

I love the start of school! It’s such an exciting time of year. It’s a new beginning, our teachers are energetic and awesome. We have a wonderful staff, and I’m just so proud of them. It brings a lot of energy to see them coming back. Angie Brewer, McDonald County High School Principal

Social science teacher, Allison Wylly is getting her classroom ready to go.

Just really getting everything out and organized that way when open house comes next Monday everything’s already set up and ready to go, then I can focus the rest of the week on lesson plans and curriculum. Allison Wylly, McDonald County High School Social Science Teacher

For this school year, it’s all about being that emotional support system for their students.

I know that we have a lot of kids that school is a better place for them, and so we’re excited that we get to be here and offer support. Allison Wylly, McDonald County High School Social Science Teacher

While offering that support system is important for Wylly, Brewer adds another focus of theirs is making sure students have a normal experience at school again.

We are really focused on returning to normal operations. We want are kids to experience normalcy as much as possible while still being diligent and doing our part in making sure our school is safe for our students. Angie Brewer, McDonald County High School Principal

McDonald County High School classes start August 24th.