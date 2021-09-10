How McDonald County HS is paying respects to U.S. armed forces

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Thanks to a patriotic donation, McDonald County students have a new way to remember the importance of service to their country.

Sergeant First Class Eric Corcoran, an Army National Guard recruiter, donated 13 American flags to the high school to honor not only the 13 service members recently killed in Afghanistan but all service members.

Sergeant Corcoran also set up the flags for display at the high school football stadium. School leaders say they hope when the students see the flags, they’ll think of the sacrifice it takes to live in a free country.

“On our social media pages, a lot of people have taken pictures of them and commented on how great it is to see the, the patriotic feeling that they represent. So its been a great thing for, for the school district,” said Ken Schutten, McDonald County School District resident.

The flags will be on display at the stadium throughout the football season, then possible moved to different sites around campus.