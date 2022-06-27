JOPLIN, Mo. — While many of us associate the 4th of July with fireworks, members of a local church associate it with pies.

We’re talking about the annual July 4th Pie Sale at Byers Avenue United Methodist Church in Joplin. They’ve already started baking pies for the sale.

For more than 25 years now, this fundraiser has helped the church support a number of different causes and nonprofits.

Among the long list of flavors this year, are cherry, apple, lemon meringue, coconut, pecan, and many, many more. They also offer a number of sugar-free options.

“We will not be selling on Sunday, so our pick-up times are on July 1st, 2nd, and not until the 4th. On Monday, however, you do have to order a pie. You can’t just hop in here and think there’s going to be pies ready because we make everything from scratch,” said Debbie VanWinkle, Byers United Methodist Church Member.

The church has also put its list of flavors and prices on its website.

Orders can be made online, we have a link here.