Houston added to Joplin’s air service that includes flights to Chicago and Denver

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Regional Airport is pleased to announce Houston will be a third hub option for travelers when United Express service starts here on June 1, 2021. Earlier this month, the City announced daily flights to both Chicago and Denver with United Express, operated by SkyWest Airlines.

“This is an exciting time with three great hubs for the Joplin market,” said Steve Stockam, Manager of the Joplin Regional Airport. “The locations and schedules will benefit our customer. Whether traveling for business or pleasure, they’ll have some options to make connections they’ve been seeking.”

The new United Express flights will be on board a 50-seat regional jet with daily trips to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), Denver International Airport (DEN), and George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).

Individuals wanting to book flights out of Joplin can do so starting April 6, 2021. Below is the schedule*.

Departure Airport Departure Time Arrival Airport Arrival Time Joplin 8:00 a.m. Chicago 9:58 a.m. Chicago 9:20 a.m. Joplin 11:14 a.m. Joplin 11:44 a.m. Houston 1:40 p.m. Houston 2:45 p.m. Joplin 4:33 p.m. Joplin 5:10 p.m. Denver 6:20 p.m. Denver 7:40 p.m. Joplin 10:36 p.m.

*Flight schedule varies and is subject to change

Stockam noted that recent reports are showing signs of the travel industry shifting upward. “We are optimistic. We’re excited for this new era with United giving area travelers some options to strong hubs. We encourage everyone to look to Joplin as the first option in their travel needs.”

For more information, contact the Joplin Regional Airport at 623-0262, ext. 5.