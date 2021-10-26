House passes bill to award Wentzville Marine, service members killed in Afghanistan with Congressional Gold Medal

WASHINGTON – The U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed legislation Monday evening honoring 13 military service members killed in August at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, along with 10 fellow Marines, a Navy corpsman, and an Army Staff Sgt., died Aug. 26 in a terrorist bombing as they were working to screen Afghans and others at the airport trying to leave the country. At least 169 Afghans were also killed.

On Aug. 31, Congresswoman Lisa Clancy (R-Michigan) introduced the legislation to honor those troops by awarding them the Congressional Gold Medal. The medal honors those “who have performed an achievement that has an impact on American history and culture that is likely to be recognized as a major achievement in the recipient’s field long after the achievement.”

Meanwhile, Schmitz and the other 12 service members were awarded Purple Hearts for their sacrifice on Sept. 9.

A 30-mile stretch of interstate was shut down for the funeral procession on Sept. 16. Thousands lined the procession in support of Schmitz’s family. It took about an hour and a half to go from the Baue Funeral Home in St. Charles County to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in south St. Louis County.