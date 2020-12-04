House of Reps pass bill to decriminalize marijuana

The MORE Act's passage would remove cannabis from the federal schedule of controlled substances

The House of Representatives voted for a change in the decades-old war on drugs Friday, December 4, passing the bill to decriminalize marijuana. This passage would remove marijuana from the federal schedule of controlled substances.

Friday’s vote was a vote in favor of the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act (MORE). This Act “decriminalizes cannabis and clears the way to erase nonviolent federal marijuana convictions,” according to NBC.

The vote passed at 228-to-164, the Washington Post reported. This marked the first time either chamber of Congress has voted on the topic of federally decriminalizing marijuana, NBC wrote. The bill will now go on to the senate.

The Post wrote that this measure is not expected to turn into law. NBC reinforced this, reporting that it is unlikely the Senate will approve the bill.

Democrats largely voted in favor of the bill while republicans were largely in opposition. The vote broke down nearly along party lines with only six democrats against the bill and five republicans for the bill, according to NBC.

The Post wrote that this bill’s passage would ultimately not put an end to the majority of cannabis-use-related prosecutions on the state level. Though, they continued that “it would end troublesome conflicts between state and federal law for those states that have loosened pot restrictions and greatly ease commerce for the multibillion-dollar cannabis industry.”

So far, 15 states have authorized some form of recreational marijuana legalization, while 36 states have approved medical marijuana programs—including Missouri.

The war on drugs began in the 1970s after a declaration by Nixon calling drug abuse “public enemy number one” after recreational drug usages increased in the 1960s. Nixon “aimed to reduce use, distribution, and trade with tough enforcement and prison sentences,” NBC wrote. Many Americans are now, though, showing to have a higher support for marijuana legalization.

According to the Post, Gallup reported in October that 68 percent of Americans say marijuana should be legal, which is “the highest support for marijuana legalization since the polling organization first asked in 1969.”

House Representative supporters of the MORE Act argue that it would “reconcile legal tensions between states and the federal government,” as several states have approved both recreational and medical cannabis programs, NBC reported. This creates confusion with taxing, transporting, and traveling with marijuana, according to NBC.

Those opposed to the bill argue that lawmakers this year should instead be focusing on coronavirus relief due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NBC reported.