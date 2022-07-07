KSNF/KODE — During this heat wave, the Missouri Public Service Commission is reminding citizens of the state and electricity providers that consumers’ electricity is not allowed to be disconnected due to nonpayment of a utility bill at times like these.

It’s because of Missouri’s Hot Weather Law, which is in effect from June 1st to September 30th.

The law was created to protect all residential customers from having their electric or natural gas service disconnected due to non-payment, when electricity or natural gas is used as the source of cooling or to operate the only cooling equipment at the residence.

Utility companies in the state of Missouri are prohibited from disconnecting service if the National Weather Service local forecast between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. for the following 24 hours predicts that the temperature will rise above 95 degrees or the heat index is predicted to rise above 105 degrees.

Neither Kansas or Oklahoma have a similar law in place during the hot summer months.

If you receive a shut-off notice from your utility company and are in need of energy assistance, click HERE.