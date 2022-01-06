Horse trainer arrested, charged with animal abuse in Parsons

PARSONS, Kans. — A horse was rescued in Parsons yesterday after authorities discovered its own trainer had abused the animal.

On Wednesday, two officers with the Parsons Police Department responded to the Parsons Livestock Market in reference to animal abuse reported by witnesses.

Witnesses at the scene told officers a horse was loaded into a trailer, untethered, and carried off at a high speed until the driver slammed the brakes sending the horse into the front wall. He then reversed forcing the horse to hit the rear as well.

With a description of the vehicle and trailer officers soon located suspect and his vehicle. Skid marks located on the bed of the trailer supported witness testimony. The horse also had visible cuts on its head.

The suspect, 27-year-old Ty Owen Swiler, of Erie, was arrested on suspicion of Cruelty to Animals. Swiler was taken into custody with charges filed to the Labette County Attorney’s Office.

While not the owner of the horse, Swiler was hired to help train the animal. The owner of the horse was contacted.

This continues to be an on-going investigation and citizens are encouraged to “See It, Hear It, Report It.” If anyone has any further information on this incident or any other criminal activity, please contact the Parsons Police Department at 421-7060 or call the Tip Line at 421-7057 or email at tips@parsonspd.com.