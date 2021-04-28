Hope 4 You Donates $5,000 to Freeman

Joplin, MO –Freeman Health System is thankful for a $5,000 donation from the Hope 4 You Breast Cancer Foundation. Funds will support the Helping Friends Mammogram Fund, which provides a free mammogram to women who would otherwise be unable to afford one.

The donation continues a 12-year tradition of giving by Hope 4 You. To date, Hope 4 You has given a total of $98,000 to the Helping Friends Mammogram Fund.

“Mammograms are a very cost-effective, easy and reproducible way to detect breast cancer at an early stage, when it is most curable,” said Dr. Alan Buchele, Freeman Women’s Health Center Medical Director.

However, offering a mammogram through the Helping Friends Mammogram Fund is only the first step in making sure patients get proper diagnosis and treatment.

“If someone just comes in for a free mammogram, has an abnormal study and doesn’t have somebody to follow up, it leaves them without somewhere to turn,” said Dr. Buchele. “Mammograms don’t detect all breast cancers. Some are better detected by a physical exam. That’s why it’s important to have a thorough breast exam by a trained professional in addition to a good quality mammogram.”

Over the past two years, donations to the Helping Friends Mammogram Fund have helped provide mammograms and diagnostic screenings to more than 200 area women and have also helped in expanding comprehensive breast care services at the Wes & Jan Houser Women’s Pavilion.

Visit www.supportfreeman.com to donate or to find more information on the Helping Friends Mammography Fund.