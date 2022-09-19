WEBB CITY, Mo. — A special event in Webb City was held to help raise money for a special cause. “88 Strong – Passing It On” was held Saturday at King Jack Park. It’s honoring the life of Christian Heady, a 12-year-old from Webb City who died a year ago from a rare form of cancer.

There was a 5k run and a mile fun walk, a kickball tournament, cornhole tournament, live music, food trucks, and more. Proceeds are benefiting the Christian Heady Foundation, which helps families who have a child battling cancer.

“What we want to do here is, help other families that went through what we went through. Other families… because you don’t have a lot of time. So, if they want to take a trip or they want to go to a Chiefs game, we can say, ‘Here, here you go. Go do it.’ So that was the whole reason behind the Christian Heady Foundation and this event today,” Doug Heady, Christian’s Dad.

The event ran until 10 Saturday night at King Jack Park in Webb City. Heady says they plan to do an event every year to raise money for the foundation.