CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Four States sheriff is working on a project to honor all Jasper County Law Enforcement Officers killed in the line of duty.

Randee Kaiser plans to install the memorial at the Jasper County Courthouse. Plans call for a large tile mural, featuring the pictures of all the fallen. He says that includes more than two dozen officers from a number of agencies.

The display isn’t tied specifically to the two JPD deaths last month, but those will be part of the memorial.

“Certainly something that hits close to home this year. We started planning for this many, many months ago and is more now that ever is hitting close to home and solidifies that reason that we need to remember those that have sacrificed,” said Jasper Co. Sheriff Randee Kaiser.

A number of private donations are paying for the project. They plan to install the mural next month.