JOPLIN, Mo. — Two homicide victims who were childhood friends and were deeply connected through their music at one time, played together on their church’s worship team when they were teenagers.

Stacy Rush, 35, of Joplin and formerly of Grove, loved to sing. Her parents Lori and John Layman called her the “singing nurse.”

Eric Stampfli, 35, also from Grove, played the drums.

The bodies of the life-long friends were discovered at Stacy Rush’s home at 2216 S. Annie Baxter Ave. Monday night.

Police confirm a child was present at the time the victims died. The child was not involved and was uninjured in the shootings.

Stacy Rush seen in a family provided photo. Eric Stampfli – Family photo

According to court records, Rush filed for divorce in August from her husband, David L. Rush. The divorce trial was scheduled for Monday, the day Rush and Stampfli were found dead. It was noted in court records that the trial was canceled because a proposed settlement was filed.

“Stacy was a wonderful daughter, who started humming when she was born,” said her parents, John and Lori Layman, in a released statement.

“She loves her son with all her heart and soul. Stacy was a compassionate, efficient ‘singing’ nurse. She was a bright and funny sister, full of life. Our hearts are broken. We are praying for everyone involved,” the statement reads.

“Our family finds some comfort to this horrible tragedy knowing Eric had rededicated his life to Christ and was baptized just a few days ago,” said Dena Tolle, Eric’s mother.

“Even though Eric is gone too soon, we can celebrate his love of Christ and his two wonderful sons who he loves dearly,” Tolle said. “Eric loved creating things, from an amazing meal to carpentry, to music from the depths of his heart.”

A funeral service for Rush is pending.

A memorial service for Stampfli is set for 1 p.m. on Nov. 11, at the Grove Christian Center.

David L. Rush, 35, of Wyandotte, Oklahoma was in a standoff with police for hours before fatally shooting himself in the head. According to police, he remains the only suspect in the double homicide.