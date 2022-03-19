PITTSBURG, Ks. — Authorities are investigating a homicide that left one dead and another in jail.



Around 12:45 am Saturday morning the Pittsburg Police Department and Crawford County EMS responded to a shooting at 111 West Park Street.



When officers arrived on the scene they found 64 year-old Harold L. Sheets with a gunshot wound.

Sheets was pronounced dead at the scene.



61 year-old Verla Gilliland of Pittsburg was taken into custody for questioning and was later arrested for second degree murder.



She is being held at the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in lieu of a $150,000 bond.



Authorities believe the shooting took place during an argument between Sheets and Gilliland.



This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with any information is asked to call the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231-1700.