PITTSBURG, Ks. — Two women shot and a suspect is in custody in Pittsburg Saturday evening.

Just before 11:00 PM Friday night, the Pittsburg Police Department received a number of calls regarding gunshots in the 100 block of West 23rd Street.

Upon arrival, officers found two female victims.



Despite lifesaving efforts, 40-year-old Marie Short of Pittsburg was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

46-year-old Velma Marie Cubie of Kansas City was also shot.



She was transferred to Ascension Via Christi where she remains in stable condition.

An initial investigation led authorities to a suspect.

39-year-old James Cornell Hamilton from Pittsburg.



Hamilton was taken into custody at the scene.

He is being held at the Crawford County Jail on one count of first degree murder and one count of first degree attempted murder.



Hamilton is being held without bond.

The Pittsburg Police Department, Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate the situation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Pittsburg Police at 620-231-1700.