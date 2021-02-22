UPDATE: Newton & Jasper CO homicides related, authorities say

Update

NEWTON COUNTY — Authorities now suspect a body found in Newton County Saturday is connected with two other bodies found in Jasper County.

The body of 25 year old, Brylee Obanion was discovered in a ditch along the side of State Line Road in Newton County around 4:10 PM Saturday. Detectives immediately began treating the scene as a homicide.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine Obanion’s exact cause of death.

Jasper County authorities were dispatched to 255 Greenfield, Avilla around 5:30 PM Sunday where they discovered the bodies of a deceased male and female. Their autopsies have been scheduled.

Jasper County Deputies believe this case is related to the Brylee Obanion homicide in Newton County.

So far, one suspect has been arrested as of 4:30 AM Monday morning: Kevin C. Johnson, 24 of Reeds, was arrested for homicide and is being held in the Jasper County jail.

No other suspects are being sought at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will update it as more information becomes available.

Original

NEWTON COUNTY — A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in rural Newton County.

The body was found just before 4 P.M. Saturday by travelers along State Line Road, South of Angus Drive.

Authorities say this likely was a targeted incident and that there is currently no threat to the public.

Information has not been released by authorities due to next of kin notification not being conducted at this point.

An autopsy on the individual is scheduled for early this week.

If you have any information about what happened call the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 417-451-8300.