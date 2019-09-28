Homes of elderly and disabled spruced up in ‘A Brush With Kindess’ event

JOPLIN, Mo. — More than 150 volunteers help local elderly or disabled residents fix up their homes.

The Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity, Hearts and Hammers and several other organizations volunteered their time to help make repairs at 22 homes throughout Jasper County.

It’s an annual event called A Brush With Kindness.

Volunteers spend around four to six hours working on exterior needs, like building decks, hand-rails, wheel-chair ramps, and landscaping.

Organizers know how great of a help even the smallest fix can be.

Scott Clayton, Executive Director of Joplin Area Habitat For Humanity, says, “We’ve been given the job to serve, and this is just an opportunity for us to find people who are in need. And people who want to help those that are in need, and we just kind of put those two things together and it’s a wonderful thing.”

While this event only happens annually, Habitat for Humanity does similar projects throughout the year.

