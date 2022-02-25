JOPLIN, Mo. — An area man is using his talent — and personal experience — to raise awareness of a social problem throughout the Four States.

And he’s inspiring others at the same time.

Some of the latest paintings done by Artist Jared Cox depict life on the streets of Joplin. If it seems to have a realistic quality to it, there’s a reason for that.

For a few months that’s where he lived. While he eventually got off the street, he saw a homeless person in the snow recently and he couldn’t help but to pick up a brush and start painting.

“And it just touched me one day out of the blue I sort of realized having been through that myself that I should use my gift to bring some sort of attention to the problem of homelessness and mental health that goes hand in hand actually,” said Cox.

He started painting in high school and didn’t put down the brush for the next thirty years until all of the sudden.

“I quit for ten years or so, gave up painting to the point that I sort of forgot that that was a core part of my being.”

But he experienced a spiritual rebirth, as well as a professional one.

His life started to turn around with the help of Watered Gardens Ministry’s “Forge Program” for men. And found a place to live at one of God’s Resort’s homes, which he’ll be in until he’s ready to get his own place.

He’s found a full time job and a cause, to encourage others to support ministries that help people when they need it.

“I’m not ashamed of having been through a difficult time. We all have different trials and you know, I feel like letting something that’s in your past be taboo might cause you to miss an opportunity to help someone along the way or at least in my case, makes others pay a little more attention,” said Cox.

If you’d like to see some of his work, it’s on display at Beaten Path Coffee Company and Art Gallery.