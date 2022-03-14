GROVE, Okla. – The chance to look at ideas to create your dream home and garden is happening this weekend in Grove during the Home and Garden Show.

For almost a quarter of a century, Grand Lakers have turned their attention from their boats to flowers, flooring, and patio furniture at the annual show.

The year’s center court displays feature R & D Landscaping and Note-Able Outdoor Living.

“The gorgeous displays our vendors build will inspire, amaze and allow those wanting an expert’s touch to find the pros to make the difference,” said Donnie Crain, Grove Area Chamber of Commerce president.

Visitors can enter to win door prizes and special presentations covering topics ranging from energy efficiency to gardening tips will be part of this year’s show.

“If you are planning a small project or constructing a new home – this is the place to start,” Crain said

The booths are always packed with the very latest ideas and trends in home building, remodeling, gardening, landscaping, and decorating, he said.

One new addition this year is the Grove Area Creative Alliance which is designed to highlight local arts organizations and artists.

“We look forward to highlighting our local arts community so that residents and visitors alike recognize this important component of our Grand Lake Lifestyle,” Crain said.

There will be performances and demonstrations throughout the event by local musicians, actors, and artists. Additionally, a number of local artists and art-related organizations will have booths in the show.



The Home and Garden show is set for Friday, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Grove Civic Center.

Admission fee is $5 per person per day or $10 for a weekend pass. Children under 16 are admitted free when accompanied by an adult.