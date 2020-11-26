Holiday travel despite COVID-19

Many people are hitting the road over the next few days for Thanksgiving, as COVID-19 infection rates continue to climb.

The CDC has recommended Americans not travel to gather with people from outside their household.

This stern warning comes as cases, hospitalization rates, and death rates continue on a sharp upward trend across the entire country.

According to an October travel forecast from AAA, around 50 million people are expected to travel this weekend, down five million from last year.

But as COVID-19 continues to impact the country, they expect the number of travelers to decrease even more.

Once traveler, Kara Brockamp, said she’s staying alert and proactive on keeping herself, along with her family, safe.

“I think there’s a smart way to do it and there’s a dumb way to do it,” Brockamp said. “I’m limiting my exposure. I’ve been up front with my family, who I’m going to see, about my exposures. They’ve been up front with me about it and we’ve kind of made the agreement that we were all comfortable with it, so that’s why I’m going home to spend time with my family for the holidays.”

If you do make the decision to travel, AAA recommends people stay aware of state and local travel restrictions and regulations.