KSNF/KODE — Seven people died in traffic crashes over the holiday reporting period in Kansas and Missouri.

Specifically, five people died in four crashes in Kansas. None of them were in Southeast Kansas.

In Missouri, two people died in two separate crashes. They were both in the Southeast part of the state.

The reporting period for both states is 6 p.m. on Friday, December 30th through 11:59 p.m. Monday.