Several "places of interest" in Avilla, Missouri date back to the 1800's

AVILLA, Mo. — The building itself is more than a century old, but it wasn’t until recently that the former “Bank of Avilla” became officially known as “historic.”

The building, which is now the location of the town’s post office, was just added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The owners of the now official historic location are Nancy and John Young, who reside near the small town of Avilla.

The two purchased the building in 2007, when the former owner decided to sell.

Nancy Young says she decided to purchase the property mostly because of the stories her dad told her as a child; stories all about the location and about famous bank robberies that happened there – back when it was known as the “Bank of Avilla.”

Young says the all-red brick, flat-roofed building, located at 205 Greenfield Street, was originally built in 1914 as a bank, taking on the name, “Bank of Avilla.”

The bank, which at the time was the only one located in the town, opened in 1915 and served the community and surrounding areas for nearly 30 years.

While the building served as a bank, it played an important roll in the town’s growth, but as with most banks during that time period, it also served as a location for robberies.

Multiple robberies were committed during the bank’s early years, which were also known as the “Gangster era” during the 1920’s and 30’s.

In 1932, the bank was robbed by members of the notorious “Irish O’Malley Gang,” which also resulted in the kidnapping of a cashier.

In the 1950’s, Young says the building’s purpose changed to become what it is today: A post office.

The U.S. Postal Service leases the historic location from the Young’s.

Despite the age and surprising structurally sound nature of the building, it wasn’t officially dubbed a “historic location” until just recently.

In 2012, Young says she decided to acquire an application to get the location put on the National Register of Historic Places.

That application required nearly 40 pages of information and location details – a task that seemed daunting until Young had some time on her hands to finish the application, during the recent COVID pandemic outbreak.

Once the application was completed and submitted, Young says an initial assessment was done by the state of Missouri.

“The State Office employees were a tremendous help in getting this designation. I would not have received this honor without their assistance and support,” says Young.

After the State’s assessment was approved in January of this year, the application then moved up to the federal level, and thus to the “Keeper of the Federal Register of Historic Places.”

And finally, on March 7th, the building at 205 Greenfield Street, where so much history had occured over the last 100+ years, was finally added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Young says that the Register does not provide any sort of official plaque or physical designation sign, however one can be purchased from the Register, which Young says she’s in the process of doing.

Where she plans to put the official resignation plaque, is unknown at this point, Young says.

Today, when walking into the historic site, you can instantly recognize the time period in which the facility was built.

“Other than some interior changes, the building retains the majority of its historic character,” says Young.

In the photo slideshow above, you can see current photos from inside the building.

Other Avilla locations are full of history, too

The town’s former “General Store” building dates back to the late 1800’s.

Avilla, MO resident, Maurice “Rees” Phipps, points to the former “General Store” building

Just a couple blocks west of the Avilla post office, sits an older-style building that (on the outside) appears to be a location for antiques.

While antiques may be what Maurice Phipps collects, “looks can be deceiving,” Phipps says.

The building is actually where Phipps resides, but it wasn’t always a residential location.

13 years ago, after Phipps purchased the property, he began to learn the historic nature of his home.

Phipps says the building was constructed 280 years ago and served as Avilla’s original “General Store.” Other sections of the building were designated to the storage of dry and chilled goods.

While not on the National Register of Historic Places, Phipps says it’s exciting to learn about the history of his property.

“It’s enjoyable when you find out more of the history and everything of it, and people just stopping by and asking about it and everything. I just love living here because of the history of Route 66 – the ‘Mother Road’ across the United States,” says Phipps.

A few blocks to the east of Phipps’ home (and former general store) you’ll find two other buildings in town that obviously were not constructed during this century or the last; both of them are also owned by Phipps.

“Two more buildings of historic value are located on the far eastern edge of town. One location that’s a two story building, was constructed in 1847,” says Phipps.

The first floor of that location originally housed another Avilla “general store,” while the 2nd story served as a meting hall.

One year later, in 1848, a unique rock facade building was constructed next door.

Phipps says it was built to house the local “Freemasons” group.

“Even though I’m not from Missouri – my uncle was born on a houseboat coming down the Mississippi and my dad was born on a covered wagon coming across Missouri – my family settled in Galena, Kansas, and that’s where my bloodline comes from, so it is cool to own such a unique piece of history.”

You can see photos from Phipps’ historic properties, in the slideshow above.