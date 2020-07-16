Historic silo in Monett gets patriotic paint job

MONETT, Mo (KOLR) — For 130 years, a grain silo located at Seventh and Front Streets in Monett has sat vacant, collecting rust. Now, one famous Ozarks muralist has been tasked with sprucing it up a bit.

Raine Clotfelter, America’s Muralist, started work on July 6 to turn the silo into a symbol of patriotism.

“When we did their city mural, we had already painted the history of Monett. So they were saying, ‘What would you do?’ I was like, ‘How about something for our country, something nice and patriotic,’” says Raine.

This silo, which overlooks a set of nearby railroad tracks, is Raine’s second mural in the city, but he has done nearly 200 murals around America during his time as a painter. He says the history of the silo represents the history of the economy in the United States.

“The history of this thing ties in with the railroad, the farmers here, the city. It’s a nice, well preserved historical piece, so here we are painting it,” says Raine.

He says putting the project together with the city took about two years.

The mural is of a Bald Eagle with an American flag behind it. The silo itself is 55 feet tall and 88 feet wide. Raine is painting a 270-degree rotation (basically 80% of the silo). The eagle is complete, and he is now working on the flag.

“We always try to target history; I think history is important to our country. There’s not a town across this country that doesn’t have history,” he says.

Since he started the mural, several residents in Monett have stopped to share stories about their history with the silo. Raine says the total project will take 20 days. After he finishes the flag, he will go back over it with a clear coat to protect it from fading and graffiti.

“A lot of people ask, ‘How do you paint something that large?’ I always tell them, ‘It takes .1% my art, and 99.9% thou art,’ it works every time,” he says.

Raine and his wife Patricia reside in Branson when they are not traveling and painting murals.