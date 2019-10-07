Hispanic Heritage Festival celebrates culture, draws people together

MONETT, Mo. — Four state residents head to Monett to celebrate Hispanic culture.

Asociacion Latina Imagen held the 7th annual Hispanic Heritage Festival in downtown Monett.

Visitors had their choice of food vendors serving elote, tacos, and tortas.

Dancers representing their respective homelands performed traditional dances.

Guests could even participate in Zumba.

The organization holds this event annually to bring the town together and celebrate its culture.

Gabriela Cecenas of Asociacion Latina Imagen says, “We want to build a sense of community that we are [together]. So, it’s important for people to come out and just kind of see what our heritage is all about, see our culture, and celebrate that with us.”

The Hispanic Heritage Festival usually brings about 250 people to the downtown area.