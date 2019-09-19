‘Highway Speed Crash’ at Travis Acres and East 7th

Two of the three vehicles involved are a total loss

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — Minor injuries reported by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in their initial informational report just released.

EMS described this crash as a ‘highway speed crash’. A source roughly defined to us, as a crash with speeds greater than 45 mph. This was a chain reaction collision of three vehicles on Tuesday evening.

About 7:40 PM Duenweg Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS were alerted to a three vehicle crash just outside Joplin City limits. Missouri State Highway Patrol units also arrived and MoDOT Emergency Response.

Trooper M.R. Cook of the MSHP report states it was a chain-reaction rear end collision where two of three vehicles were totaled.

2006 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Alyssa Gray, 17, of Joplin, struck the rear of 53-year-old, Cary Garling’s, 2013 Dodge Dart.

Garling’s car was then pushed into the rear of a 2014 GMC Sierra pickup causing moderate damage. The pickup was being driven by Kelly England, 55, of Seneca.

One occupant of the England vehicle, Peggy Kelley, 76, of Joplin was transported to Mercy Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. According to EMS initial radio report, Kelley’s injuries were due to a ‘highway speed crash.’