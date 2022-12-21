MISSOURI— It may take you longer to go over the river and through the woods this Christmas holiday. But travelers won’t be the only ones out on area roads over the next few days. With the threat of a winter storm that could include accumulating snow and perhaps even ice, as well as bitterly cold temps, the Missouri State Highway Patrol would suggest people not go out at all, but with Christmas just days away, they know that won’t stop many motorists from hitting the open road anyway.

When it comes to snow and especially ice, Highway Patrol Trooper Sam Carpenter says the legal speed limit is way too fast.

“The winds going to be blowing really hard so we don’t want you driving next to high-profile vehicles such as RVs and tractor-trailer units, they have a tendency to tip over in high winds, even the smallest amount of snow is going to make it dangerous but the temperatures are what we’re super concerned about in Southwest Missouri, negative 30 wind chills are dangerous for everybody,” said Carpenter.

“So with the increased weather on top of the increased traffic, I would just suggest people to slow down, give yourself enough time to get to where you’re going, make sure you have plenty of gas, blankets in the cars in case you find yourself stranded,” said Nate Jones, Chief Deputy, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

Why is a full tank of gas, so important? Because if you slide off the road, depending upon where it happens, you don’t know how long it might take for help to get to you, this way at least you can run your vehicle’s engine to stay warm, for as long as it takes help to arrive.

But that’s not the only reason deputies in Cherokee County will be out in full force between December 26th and New Year’s day, and not just for the Christmas holiday.

“So there’s a DWI Enforcement going on at the same time, we’ll have increased patrol for that, but ultimately the main focus is just to keep the road safe and make sure that everyone that’s traveling gets to where they’re going safely,” said Jones.