COLUMBUS, Kans. — What started as a high school project has become a force for change across Cherokee County.

Compost, the newest form of waste reduction that will soon help make some gardens bloom a little brighter.

“It’s something that I always wanted to do, but it just gave me time to sit down, plan it out and be like ‘Hey! Maybe this would work out,” said Emily Welch, Columbus High School student.

Welch partnered with fellow senior Casey Soper and quickly the project began coming together.

“My teacher told me the K-State Extension office had a grant for composting. I was like ‘Oh my gosh, everything is aligning,'” said Welch.

“Our goal with this project is to reduce food waste and the amount of food that’s going to the landfills, and engage local community members in how they can repurpose their leftovers,” said Christina Holmes, Cherokee County K-State Research and Extension.

While the program may have started at the high school, it has since expanded. Soon you’ll be seeing units like this all over Cherokee County.

“We have one at Baxter Springs High School, one at Columbus High School, one at the Rise Center here at Columbus and one in the City of Columbus. We hope to expand another location throughout Cherokee County as well,” continues Holmes.

“It allows more people to get involved and I think sometimes a lot of people feel like they can’t do it because they don’t really understand it. I think in the way that they’re doing it right now, it’s making it really easy and accessible,” said Soper.

Once the compost returns to soil in a few months, it will find its way back into the community.

“We’re hoping to use the compost in the city for container gardens that will go to seniors so they can have access to fruits and vegetables this summer,” added Holmes.

“Once it turns back to soil, everyone can get a piece of that,” said Soper.

“It makes me feel good to know that I do have an impact,” added Welch.