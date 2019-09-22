High school band students compete in Carl Junction Marching Festival

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — High school bands put their musical skills to the test at the 2019 CJ Marching Festival.

20 bands competed with a themed show performance to be evaluated by a group of judges.

Students were judged on their musicality, marching skills, and creativity.

Some awards the bands were presented with include Best Drum Major, Color Guard, and Percussion Performances.

For many kids, getting to perform on platforms like this makes all the difference.

Scott Schnieder, CJ Band Director, says, “A lot of local support, and a lot of local schools. But we also have Raymor Peculier that’s down. We have a couple Springfield area schools that are down. It’s really cool that it has expanded just pass the local Joplin metro area schools.”

Schneider adds their band festival offers a clinic after they perform.

At the clinic, musicians can get immediate feedback working with a judge to see how they can improve for their next performance.

The top ten bands of the evening competed in finals.