JOPLIN, Mo. — Motorcycles and patriotism, it’s the recipe for a successful weekend in Joplin.

Let Freedom Roll made its return to the Hideout Harley-Davison in Joplin.

The biker community was treated to a true Fourth of July afternoon, with free food, drinks and cornhole tournament.

“We always have a great time just hanging out together and getting the community kind of involved, because after COVID, people were stuck inside a lot and now they’re ready to get outside and start doing some more things and we’re ready to have them in here,” says Meagan Mahaffey, Merchandising Manager.

Next weekend the Hideout will hold Food Truck Fiesta from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM.