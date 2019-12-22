Hideout Harley Davidson hosts photo event with Santa

JOPLIN, Mo. — Hideout Harley Davidson brought out area families for a photo with Santa session as well.

Kids could take a picture with Santa himself for free.

This event has been going on for several years.

Hideout Harley Davidson prides itself on offering community oriented events for four state residents.

Don Hoover, Santa, says, “Listen to what they have to say, what they want for Christmas, and it’s just a joy for me to be here. I enjoy the children, and I enjoy the Harley Davidson shop especially.”

Hoover adds, he loves volunteering as Santa working with Hideout Harley Davidson because it makes him feel apart of the family.