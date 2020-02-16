Hideout Harley Davidson hosts Love Your Ride, Ride Your Love event

JOPLIN, Mo. — Bikers head to Joplin for a spin on a Valentine’s Day themed maintenance workshop.

Hideout Harley Davidson held a Love Your Ride, Ride Your Love event on Saturday.

Motorcyclists learned how to properly care for the engine as well as perform routine maintenance.

Visitors also were given tips on the best products to wash and detail their ride.

The event is all about taking care of your motorcycle, so riders can get maximum life out of them.

Hideout Harley Davidson will be hosting a Riding Academy New Rider event March 7 at 11 A.M.