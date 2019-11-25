Hideout Harley and St. Paul’s Methodist Church team up to help those less fortunate

JOPLIN, Mo. — Motorcyclists hit the pavement with toys to help area kids in need during the holidays.

Hideout Harley and St. Paul’s United Methodist Church partnered for the 12th annual Toy Run on Sunday.

Riders left Hideout with toys and drove them to St. Paul’s to be delivered.

After the ride, St. Paul’s treated the riders to a chili dinner.

The toys collected each year go to the ‘Affordable Christmas’ event, where families in need can Christmas shop for toys at a reduced price.

Last year, St. Paul’s gave toys to 65 families and 167 kids during the Christmas season.

Nancy Hampton, Director of missions, says, “Oh my gosh. It’s so much fun, and it’s so much fun to listen to the Harley riders as they drive down the street. You can hear them coming before they show up, and they’re all just so joyful in bringing the gifts.”

The Affordable Christmas event will be held December 15 at St. Paul’s for all families who have registered with ministry partners.