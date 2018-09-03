Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BRANSON, Mo. - September is Heroes' Month at Silver Dollar City! They are honoring the brave men and women who sacrifice so much to keep our families safe. Silver Dollar City is proud to extend the following offer to Law Enforcement Officers (active & retired), Firefighters (active & retired), Military Personnel (active & retired), Military Veterans, EMTs and 911 Dispatchers, as well as their dependents:

Heroes: FREE one-day admission with valid photo and department/military ID

Dependents (up to 4): Half-price one-day admission — Only $32.50 plus tax per person