MIAMI, Okla. – 2019 American Idol winner Laine Hardy, a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band, 8-Man All-State Football MVP and last year’s Route 66 Heritage Fest Battle of the Bands winner are just a taste of the music for this year’s festival.

The Route 66 Heritage Fest featuring classic rock, southern rock and blues, and other genres is set for July 29 and 30 held at different venues along the city’s Main Street, announced Bo Reese, Miami City manager at a press conference.

“The support of this amazing (city) council and others” is the driving force of bringing the Route 66 Heritage Fest to Miami, Reese said.

“Obviously downtown is going to smell amazing,” Reese said as a nod to a new BBQ event added to the festival.

Headlining this year’s festival is Backwood County. The band won the festival’s Battle of the Bands contest last year, said Amanda Davis, Tourism Director Executive Director.

Tuesday’s Gone is the “ultimate tribute band to legendary Southern Rock Band Lynyrd Skynyrd band,” Davis said.

The band travels all over the country paying tribute to the original 1970s band, she said.

Other entertainers for July 29 are Levee Town and Kyle Park.

Saturday kicks off with 2019 American Idol winner Laine Hardy. Hardy mixes old-school county and classic rock.

Braden Jamison who coincidentally was the quarterback for the 8-Man All-State game played on Robertson Field at NEO A&M College. Jamison was named MVP of the game.

Davis said Jamison soon left for Nashville.

Other musical guests are the Abbie Thomas Band and Webster Band.

Davis announced four BBQ events held on North Main Street with judging at the Miami Little Theatre.

“We are excited to announce a $13,800 total payout,” Davis said referring to monetary prizes awarded to BBQ winners.

In addition, to mouthwatering BBQ, food trucks, and marketplace vendors, there is a Car and Bike show, a regional poker run and a 5K run.

Davis said there are opportunities for festival sponsorship and vendor booths.

For more information call 918.543.4435.