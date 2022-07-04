HEPLER, Kans. — A number of people in Southeast Kansas have been celebrating the Fourth of July “Hepler style.”

This holiday marks the 52nd annual Hepler Ruritan Club Rodeo. The day started with a parade through town and will end with rodeo events and, of course, a fireworks show.

This afternoon, everyone got together to participate in a Hepler tradition, the Hillbilly Games.

Using common items from local farms, kids and adults competed in the racing games.

“It doesn’t take a lot of money. It takes just a little bit of time to be able to get together and have fun and use everyday things, you know, doesn’t matter what you’re doing as long as you can make it fun, it’s worth doing it,” said Lonnie Mengarelli, President, Hepler Ruritan Club.

“We have the hay bale hurdles which are 68-inch bales, baled by my dad, and you have to just jump over them and run back to the start. I feel as if it’s a fun activity for people of any age to do during their Fourth of July,” said Kole Harris, Hillbilly Game Participator.

Tonight’s rodeo begins at 8 and features a number of events including bull riding, bareback riding, and team roping among others.