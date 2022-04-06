PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pittsburg area entrepreneurs spent the afternoon helping the next generation of business owners.

The Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its second workshop in its “Women in Business” series. Local experts were brought in to put the focus on marketing within the community — from start-ups to online businesses.

“Now it’s nice to focus on women-owned business to show how independent women are, show them how professional they are, and give them more information on businesses throughout the community,” said Tori Colvin, PACOC Special Events & Membership Dir.

The series is a partnership between the Chamber, PSU’s Small Business Development Center, the Kansas Department of Commerce, and the U.S. Small Business Administration.