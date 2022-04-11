2"-3" of rain fell per hour, during height of storms

Torrential rainfall from severe storms caused several inches of rushing water to fully cover portions of Zora Street in Joplin, MO early Monday morning (4/11).

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A line of severe thunderstorms rolled through the area late last night and into the early morning hours (4/10-4/11).

Around 10:00 p.m. last night, the Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of the area, in advance of anticipated supercell thunderstorms firing up near the Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri state lines.

About an hour after the watch was issued, the rapid growth of a line of storms quickly became severe with 60+ mph winds, golf ball size hail and very heavy rain.

Once the line of storms approached the city of Joplin, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Jasper and Newton Counties.

Between midnight and 2:00 a.m., many people, including law enforcement, reported 50+ mph winds and quarter size hail in and around Joplin.

Rain Rates of 2-3″ Per Hour

A torrential amount of rain also fell from that severe storm (the storm’s aftermath can be seen in the video above).

By 2:00 a.m., 2-4″ inches of rainwater reportedly covered many Jasper County roadways.

Several Jasper County emergency responders said the supercell thunderstorm produced rain rates of 2-3″ inches per hour over Joplin and surrounding towns.

A bolt of lightning illuminates a torrent of rushing water that flows over the intersection of Black Cat Road and Belle Center Road, just west of Joplin, MO.

“All Modes of Severe Weather” Possible Tuesday Night

Meteorologists with KSN and KODE said to expect a round of more intense severe storms Tuesday night (4/12), with all modes of severe weather predicted.

You can stay “Weather Aware” during severe weather season, by keeping up with our latest forecasts which you can find here.