Heavy rain and flooding caused issues for Joplin drivers

JOPLIN Mo. — Saturday morning’s heavy rain and flooding caused issues for drivers in Joplin.
A witness says a vehicle hydroplaned off east 32nd street and State Highway FF just after 7:30a.m. Saturday morning.
The driver climbed through the sunroof and a passerby used a ladder that was inside their car to reach the driver inside the submerged vehicle.
Meanwhile a Joplin road was closed after it was covered in water.
This morning Murphy Blvd. between 4th and main was closed to traffic.
With more rain expected the Joplin Police Department is warning drivers to be safe on the roadways.
They are asking drivers to avoid traveling on water covered roads and to turn around don’t drown.
