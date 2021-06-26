Heavy rain and flooding caused issues for Joplin drivers

JOPLIN Mo. -- A current Missouri Representative is announcing his is running for re-election.

Missouri State Senator Bill White was in Joplin Saturday afternoon hosting an ice cream social at Cunningham Park.

White is running for his second four-year term in the Missouri Senate in 2022.

He says his biggest accomplishments are taking care of vulnerable citizens and hopes to continue working on Medicaid reform during his current term.

"We are always looking at making the government more efficient. I'm going to be doing some work on Medicaid reform. Not dumping it or trashing it we want to make sure its more efficient. The more efficiently we spend our money the more healthcare we can provide with the money we pay. We pay nine billion dollars for those types of services. The more efficient we can be the more services we provide," Bill White State Senator.

Congressman Billy Long, Representative Lane Roberts and Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis attended the event.